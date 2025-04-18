The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has received "significant reassurances" from the White House on visas for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, chairman Gene Sykes said on Thursday, weeks after an internal memo showed the Trump administration was weighing sweeping travel restrictions.

The memo last month listed 41 countries that could be subject to partial or full visa suspensions, potentially complicating the effort to host the Games, with thousands of athletes, coaches, personnel and tourists expected to travel.

Officials from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said they met with legislators and members of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration last week to discuss a wide range of issues around U.S. sports.