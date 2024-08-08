Yevhen Litvinov was brushing his teeth Thursday morning when his phone started buzzing — a friend had sent him a YouTube video showing the victory of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak at the Paris Olympics overnight.

He hit play and watched Khyzhniak delivering punch after punch to his opponent, Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan. As the final bell rang and Khyzhniak’s hand was raised, Litvinov said he was lifted by a surge of pride.

"Pride for the nation, for our athletes,” said Litvinov, a 48-year-old resident of Kyiv. "It’s not our first gold medal at the Olympics, but it’s definitely inspiring.”