Japan’s Nao Kusaka clinched the gold medal in the men’s Greco-Roman 77-kg event Wednesday at the Paris Games in his first Olympic appearance, beating Kazakhstan’s Demeu Zhadrayev 5-2.

With Kenichiro Fumita’s gold the day before, the win is the first time Japan has won two golds in Greco-Roman wrestling since the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Upon securing his victory in Paris, Kusaka, 23, dropped to his knees and let out a triumphant roar. He proudly raised a Japanese flag toward the cheering crowd, his face beaming with joy.