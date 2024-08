Tahitian Kauli Vaast surfed a near perfect final to claim the gold medal for France in the men's event at Teahupo'o, Tahiti, on Monday, leaving Australian tube-riding maestro Jack Robinson with silver.

Caroline Marks of the United States added Olympic gold to her 2023 world title with a tight victory over Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb in the women's final.

Brazil's Gabriel Medina won the bronze medal in the men's event with France's Johanne Defay finishing third in the women's.