Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian athlete to take three golds at a single Olympics when she won the 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Games on Saturday.

The 17-year-old swimmer did it in an Olympic record time of 2 minutes, 6.56 seconds, taking down the 2016 record of 2:06.58 set by Hungary's Katinka Hosszu, to complete a medley double after winning the 400 last Monday.

Kate Douglass of the United States won the silver and Australian Kaylee McKeown was awarded the bronze after U.S. swimmer Alex Walsh, the 2021 silver medalist, was disqualified for an illegal turn at the end of the backstroke leg.