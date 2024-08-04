Teddy Riner won the decisive bout against Japan's Tatsuru Saito in a moment of great drama to give France the judo mixed team title at the Paris Games on Saturday, earning him a national record-equaling fifth Olympic gold medal.

Three years after leading France to victory over Japan at the Budokan in Tokyo, Riner again led the way as France fought back from 3-1 down to retain the title 4-3 in front of a frenetic partisan crowd at the Champ de Mars Arena.

"Winning in individual is all about you, your guts and your staff," Riner said.