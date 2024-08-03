Hina Hayata fell to the ground and started to cry. The tears kept flowing even as she gripped the side of the table when she started to rise.

There was no stopping the emotions for the 24-year-old. Hayata's grandmother had encouraged her to take up table tennis. Now she's an Olympic medalist.

Hayata fell behind early before winning four of the next five games to defeat South Korea’s Shin Yubin in the women’s singles bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics at South Paris Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Hayata won 4-2 (9-11, 13-11, 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7) to grab a medal in her Olympic debut.