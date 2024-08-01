Georgia's Lasha Bekauri retained the men's under-90 kg judo title he won in Tokyo three years ago, while Croatia's Barbara Matic won her country's first gold medal of the Paris Games on Wednesday in the under-70 kg category.

Bekauri, now a double Olympic champion at the age of 24, beat Japan's Sanshiro Murao in a controversial final that saw the Georgian awarded a decisive second waza-ari after a video review just four seconds before the end of the bout.

The Japanese, a world championship bronze medalist, was denied a similar decision on an attack of his own seconds earlier, leaving his coach in disbelief.