Canada was deducted six points in the Olympic women's soccer tournament and its head coach, Bev Priestman, was banned for a year, global governing body FIFA said on Saturday, following a drone spying scandal that has tainted their gold medal defense.

The Canadian Soccer Association was also fined 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,346) in a case that has rocked the Paris Games.

Priestman, who has coached the team since 2020 and led the squad to the Olympic title in Tokyo a year later, and Canadian officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander have been banned from any soccer-related activity for one year for "offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play," FIFA said.