The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) is confident women's soccer head coach Bev Priestman had no knowledge of the spying incident that has engulfed her squad in scandal ahead of their gold medal title defense at the Paris Olympics.

The COC said on Wednesday it accepted Priestman's decision to remove herself from Thursday's opening match against New Zealand while two Canadian team staff members were sent home amid allegations of drone use at two New Zealand practices.

David Shoemaker, the CEO of the COC, was asked repeatedly during an online media availability how Priestman avoided suspension and why he was comfortable with her resuming her coaching duties after Thursday's game.