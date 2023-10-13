The Russian Olympic Committee was banned with immediate effect on Thursday for recognizing regional organizations from four territories annexed from Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee said.

The IOC added the ROC would not be eligible for any funding after it recognized Olympic Councils from the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia earlier this month, but that it would not affect any Russian athletes competing as neutrals.

"The unilateral decision taken by the Russian Olympic Committee on 5 October 2023 to include, as its members, the regional sports organisations which are under the authority of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine (namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter," the IOC said in a statement.