U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire," after both countries launched strikes and counterstrikes against each other's military installations.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Pakistan and India launched strikes and counterstrikes against each other's military installations on Saturday, prompting U.S. calls for the nuclear-armed neighbors to begin talks and defuse their escalating conflict, the most intense since 1999.