Some people in the Japanese government are hoping that U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Japan to see the 2025 Osaka Expo, possibly on July 19, America's national day at the expo.

If he does, it could provide a tailwind to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition ahead of this summer's Upper House election, expected to be held on July 20, observers said.

Still, the visit is likely to depend on progress in Japan-U.S. negotiations over tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.