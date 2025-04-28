After Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban predicted the "Trump tornado” would usher in a golden era for Europe’s far right.

It isn’t working out that way.

In Hungary, the strong economy that helped Orban win previous elections is now struggling and could worsen as Europe confronts Trump's aggressive trade policy. Hungary’s political opposition appears stronger than at any point in Orban’s 15-year rule. And Orban’s close association with Trump no longer offers clear advantages as U.S. tariffs threaten Hungary’s economy.