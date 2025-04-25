Japan's greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2023, which ended in March last year, declined 4.0% from the previous year to a record low of 1,071 million tons in carbon dioxide equivalent, the Environment Ministry said Friday.

The figure was down 23.3% from fiscal 2013.

The decrease came as the proportion of renewable and nuclear energy exceeded 30% of overall power sources and manufacturing activities slowed.

Emissions from industry declined 4.0% from fiscal 2022, and those from households fell 6.8%. The transport sector posted a 0.7% drop as people used buses and taxis less frequently.

The government has a goal of reducing emissions by 60% in fiscal 2035 compared to fiscal 2013 and by 73% in fiscal 2040 to achieve carbon neutrality by calendar 2050.