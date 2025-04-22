Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted a garden party at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Tuesday, speaking to guests such as manga artist Tetsuya Chiba.

The imperial couple and other members of the imperial family spoke with some 1,800 guests, who also included professional golfer Isao Aoki and Taeko Utsugi, former coach of the women's national softball team.

From this year's spring party, imperial family members were divided into three groups that walked separate routes to speak with guests. Apart from a route for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, a route was established for Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko and another for Princess Aiko, the daughter of the emperor and empress, and Princess Kako, the second daughter of the Crown Prince and Crown Princess.

In past garden parties, imperial family members walked in one line led by the emperor, but this led to guests crowding up along the route and some participants feeling unwell as a result.

It was the first change to the imperial garden party route since 1963, when the Akasaka imperial gardens became the event venue.

The biannual party resumed offering alcohol beverages, which had not been served during the COVID-19 pandemic.