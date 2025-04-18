Japanese adults are exercising less, a recent survey by the Sasakawa Sports Foundation, a think tank in Tokyo, showed.
The 2024 survey found that 69.8% of respondents said they engaged in some kind of physical activity, such as taking a walk, at least once a year, the first reading below 70% since 2006.
The latest survey came after the Japanese government downgraded COVID-19 to a lower-risk category of infectious diseases that includes influenza in May 2023.
