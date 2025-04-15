Some major public institutions in Canada, including a pension management firm and a leading hospital, are advising staff against traveling to the U.S., marking a greater erosion in the country’s longstanding trust with its neighbor.

The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, one of Canada’s top pediatric research hospitals, is recommending its staff avoid U.S. trips. "Due to the escalation of issues and volatility in the U.S., CHEO strongly encourages individuals to refrain from travel to that country at this time,” CEO Vera Etches wrote in a memo. A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed the memo had been sent.

Alberta Investment Management, a public pension fund that manages about 180 billion Canadian dollars ($130 billion), has asked employees to stop nonessential business trips to the U.S. Aimco staff can no longer travel on business to attend U.S. conferences or speaking engagements, but they can still make trips for board or investor meetings, according to people familiar with the matter.