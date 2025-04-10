The sale of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia under the AUKUS treaty faces new doubts as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs take hold, and amid concern in Washington that providing the subs to Canberra may reduce deterrence to China.

Whether the United States can boost submarine production to meet U.S. Navy targets is key to whether Australia can buy three Virginia-class submarines starting in 2032, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said last month, after talks with his U.S. counterpart, Pete Hegseth.

Australia faces a previously unreported 2025 deadline to pay the United States $2 billion to assist with improving its submarine shipyards. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has asked for more funding, Marles said in March.