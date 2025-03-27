Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is unlikely to release a government-adopted statement to mark the 80th anniversary this year of Japan's surrender in World War II, government officials said Thursday.

Instead, Ishiba plans to set up a panel as early as April to hear experts' opinions about the war, the officials said.

The panel's discussions are expected to focus on why Japan plunged into the reckless war and why the government was unable to rein in a runaway military.

The panel is expected to release a report on the discussions toward the anniversary of the end of the war, on Aug. 15.

The move is apparently designed to share lessons from the conflict and show Japan's determination to remain a peaceful country.

Ishiba, while referring to the 80th anniversary, said in January that now is the last chance to review the war.