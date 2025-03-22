Hamas said on Friday it was reviewing a U.S. proposal to restore the Gaza ceasefire as Israel intensified a military onslaught to press the Palestinian militant group to free remaining Israeli hostages.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff's "bridge" plan, presented last week, aims to extend the ceasefire into April, beyond the holidays of Ramadan and Passover, to allow time for negotiations on a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Three days after Israel effectively abandoned the two-month-old truce, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military was intensifying its air, land and sea strikes and would move civilians to the southern part of Gaza.