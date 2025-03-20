For the past two months, Elsie has been receiving daily calls from desperate children surviving on HIV treatment whom she is not allowed to help.

The lively 45-year-old aid worker, who did not want to give her real name, used to spend her days visiting hundreds of HIV patients in South Africa's Msogwaba township around 300 kilometers east of Johannesburg.

But since U.S. President Donald Trump slashed U.S. foreign aid funding in late January, Elsie has been forced to stay at home, forbidden from contacting her patients.