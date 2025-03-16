President Donald Trump's administration on Saturday put journalists at Voice of America and other U.S.-funded broadcasters on leave, abruptly freezing decadesold outlets long seen as critical to countering Russian and Chinese information offensives.

Hundreds of staff at VOA, Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe and other outlets received a weekend email saying they will be barred from their offices and should surrender press passes and office-issued equipment.

Trump, who has already eviscerated the U.S. global aid agency and the Education Department, on Friday issued an executive order listing the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) as among "elements of the federal bureaucracy that the president has determined are unnecessary."