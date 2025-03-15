As former Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte rallied supporters in Hong Kong on Sunday, his team seemed unconcerned about rumors that the International Criminal Court might soon issue an arrest warrant against him.

Despite a bitter political feud with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Duterte’s team believed any legal action would first take place in the Philippines, said Harry Roque, Duterte’s former spokesman, in a phone interview from The Hague.

It was a fatal mistake.