More than 30 army chiefs among Washington's closest allies met in Paris on Tuesday without their U.S. counterparts, seeking to take on more responsibility over the Ukraine war given U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictability and rapprochement with Moscow.

The closed-door gathering of 34 army chiefs, including NATO alliance and EU members, as well as Japan and Australia, was a rare — and possibly unprecedented — convening without the U.S.

The talks aimed, in part, to assess options and capabilities to guarantee Ukraine's security in the event of a ceasefire, including potential European peacekeepers, and to maintain Kyiv's long-term military strength.