Soil from radiation decontamination work after the 2011 nuclear reactor meltdowns in Fukushima Prefecture should be disposed of outside the prefecture by the deadline set by law, Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori said in a recent interview.

A law stipulates that all such soil must be disposed of outside Fukushima by March 2045.

"The final disposal must be completed within 20 years, no matter whether the soil is reused (within Fukushima) or not," the governor said.