Local authorities on Monday lifted all remaining evacuation orders issued in response to a massive wildfire in the city of Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture.

The move came a day after Ofunato Mayor Kiyoshi Fuchigami said that the fire has been contained.

The blaze began on Feb. 26 and has burned about 2,900 hectares, or about 9% of the city. A 90-year-old resident of the city was found dead during the fire.

"We now see no danger of the fire spreading further," Fuchigami said at a news conference on Sunday. Firefighters will continue to work to determine whether the fire has been extinguished.

According to the city, the wildfire damaged 210 structures, including 102 houses, 76 of which were completely destroyed.

Evacuation orders, which had been issued for a total of 4,596 people in 1,896 households in the city, were lifted in stages.

Bunsuke Sasaki, 75, a resident who came to check on his house following the lifting of the evacuation order, found it burned down.

"It’s disappointing. Nothing is left," Sasaki said. "I have no choice but to get on, because I grew up here."