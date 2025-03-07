Thanks to Nippon Ishin no Kai, the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito ruling coalition secured a parliamentary majority for the fiscal 2025 budget bill, which passed the Lower House Tuesday.

Nippon Ishin broke ranks with other opposition parties to support the budget bill, which came in exchange for the coalition's adoption of its key policy goals of free high school education and more affordable social insurance, but it now faces a dilemma.

Further cooperation with the LDP and Komeito could result in Nippon Ishin getting some of its preferred policies enacted, showing voters that it can get things done.