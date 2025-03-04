A senior official of Nihon Hidankyo, the winner of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, urged the international community to redouble efforts for the abolition of nuclear weapons at the third meeting of signatories to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons on Monday.

"Atomic bombs are the 'devil's weapons' that rob people of their future," Jiro Hamasumi, assistant secretary-general of Nihon Hidankyo, formally called the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, said in an address at the meeting, which started the same day at the U.N. headquarters in New York for a five-day run.

Hamasumi, 79, was exposed to radiation from the U.S. atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima City on Aug. 6, 1945, when he was in his mother's womb.