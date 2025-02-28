It has been one month since a sinkhole appeared at the intersection of a prefectural road in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture. A passing truck fell into the hole when it appeared, and the 74-year-old driver has still not been found.

Saitama created a committee comprising experts to investigate the cause of the sinkhole and create a plan for restoration work, but with efforts to find the driver expected to take about three months, there is no concrete timeline in place on when such work can begin.

The incident occurred at around 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 28 when the central part of an intersection collapsed. As part of the search for the truck driver who fell in, the prefecture sent a drone into a sewage pipe in the sinkhole, and a white metal mass was discovered.