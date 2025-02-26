Osaka University researchers said Wednesday that they have developed a method to test for pancreatic cancer with pancreatic cells or DNA collected through a modified catheter during gastric examinations.

Professor Shinichi Yachida of Osaka University's Graduate School of Medicine and his colleagues said that the effectiveness of the method has been confirmed through special clinical research mainly on patients.

If put into practical use, the method would make it easier to detect pancreatic cancer early, which is often very difficult.