European leaders meeting in Paris for emergency talks Monday called for higher spending to ramp up the continent's defense capabilities but remained split on the idea of deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine to back up any peace deal.

The leaders also agreed it would be dangerous to conclude a Ukraine ceasefire without a peace agreement at the same time, and that they were ready to provide security guarantees to Kyiv "depending on the level of American support," a European official said.

"We agree with (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump on a 'peace through strength' approach," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.