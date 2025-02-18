Faced with myriad problems including gridlocked traffic and a sinking earth surface in its current capital, Iran is considering a drastic solution — moving it to an altogether different location on the Gulf of Oman.

Though the idea of moving the capital has cropped up on various occasions since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the proposals were repeatedly shelved as unrealistic due to the massive financial and logistical hurdles.

But reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, who took office in July, has recently revived the idea, citing Tehran's growing challenges.