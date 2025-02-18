France’s first deployment of a carrier strike group (CSG) to the Indo-Pacific in 60 years has allowed its navy to not only deepen its operational understanding of the complex region but also to learn from and boost interoperability with partner nations, the commander of the Charles De Gaulle CSG told The Japan Times.

“You have to deploy to understand an area,” Rear Adm. Jacques Mallard said in an interview when asked about the lessons learned from the service’s ongoing Clemenceau 25 mission.

The CSG on Tuesday concluded the French Navy’s first-ever joint carrier maneuvers with the United States and Japan in the Philippine Sea. Those maneuvers, which also involved the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and the JS Kaga helicopter carrier, were part of the Pacific Steller drills.