When a ceasefire began in the Gaza Strip last month, Palestinian activist Ahmad Kilani hoped the pause in fighting would also bring a return to peace in his hometown of Yabad in the occupied West Bank.

But his joy turned to fear when, just two days later on Jan. 21, large columns of Israeli army vehicles backed by helicopters and drones stormed the nearby Jenin refugee camp at the start of a major crackdown in the West Bank.

Israel has since blown up some 20 buildings in the camp, sending plumes of heavy smoke over the densely populated area, and carried out air strikes.