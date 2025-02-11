The township of Fateng Tse Ntsho houses some 7,000 Black South Africans, its huddle of corrugated metal roofs surrounded on all sides by vast tracts of mostly empty grassland owned by prosperous white farmers.

The contrast illustrates the gaping land inequalities that persist more than three decades after the end of white minority rule — and which an expropriation act South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signed last month partly seeks to redress.

That law, which allows the government to expropriate land — in rare cases without compensation — has reignited racial tensions that have dogged Africa's southernmost tip ever since European settlers began arriving nearly four centuries ago.