Lebanon's premier named a new government Saturday, the presidency announced, with the weakening of long-dominant Hezbollah following a war with Israel bringing to a close more than two years of caretaker authorities.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he hoped to head a "government of reform and salvation," pledging to rebuild trust with the international community after years of economic collapse blamed on corruption and mismanagement.

His new government faces the daunting task of implementing reforms needed to unlock funding from international donors after years of crisis, overseeing a fragile Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire and rebuilding the country.