Japan's retrial system will be scrutinized by legal experts for possible revision, officials said Friday, following last year's acquittal of the world's longest-serving death row prisoner.
Critics of the retrial law say the system does not offer sufficient safeguards to victims of wrongful convictions because it involves an arduous process that can take decades.
The system — so time-consuming that campaigners call it the "door that never opens" — has not been changed since the current Code of Criminal Procedure took effect in 1949.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.