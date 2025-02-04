Forty-four percent of Japanese people have thought of discussions regarding the surnames of married couples as something that may affect them, a survey by the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.

The proportion of respondents who said that the surnames debate was something they felt they had a personal stake in increased by 2.7 percentage points from the previous survey in 2022. Meanwhile, those who said they have never considered the issue to be close to them stood at 53.2%, down 0.9 points.

The increase in those who viewed the topic as a familiar one came after the possible introduction of a selective dual-surname system was one of the key issues in last year's election for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, a Cabinet Office official said.