Efforts to rescue the 74-year-old truck driver trapped in a massive sinkhole in Saitama Prefecture have stalled as worsening ground conditions complicate operations.

The collapse is now in its third day, and there has been little progress in freeing the man, whose truck was swallowed when the road gave way Tuesday morning.

The initial cave-in occurred at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday at a busy intersection in the city of Yashio, creating a hole approximately 5 meters wide and 10 meters deep. Witnesses reported that the ground collapsed moments before the truck drove over the area, sending the vehicle plummeting into the chasm.