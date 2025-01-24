A week before the Democratic National Committee chooses its next leader, the two leading candidates are racing to show their momentum in the secretive race by announcing a series of public endorsements.

The contender seen as a modest underdog, Ben Wikler, the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, has been scrambling to show that he can overcome Ken Martin, the chair of the Minnesota Democrats, who is viewed as the favorite.

Since Tuesday, Wikler has proclaimed that he has support from eight governors, two members of Congress and a liberal business group, in addition to four major labor unions that are influential in the party.