In 2017, weeks after Donald Trump’s first presidential election victory, Xi Jinping became the first Chinese head of state to address the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland — winning applause as he inveighed against protectionism and declared that a trade war would hurt both sides.

This time around, China’s presence at the annual Alpine confab of political, business and financial leaders is well toned down in the wake of Trump’s return to the White House. The nation’s top official at the forum is a vice premier, Ding Xuexiang. And in contrast with Xi’s sweeping language five years ago, Ding struck a conciliatory tone, vowing to rebalance trade — an acknowledgment of a key concern for Trump — by promising to import more competitive, quality products and services.

The representation is also a downgrade from last year, when Xi’s top lieutenant, Premier Li Qiang, made the trek to Davos to assure the global elite that China’s economic stewardship of the world’s second-biggest economy would ensure that its 5% growth target would be reached.