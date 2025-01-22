Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday he would resign on March 6 to take responsibility for the massive security lapse on Oct. 7, 2023, when Palestinian Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip carried out a cross-border attack on Israel.

Halevi, who had been widely expected to step down in the wake of the deadliest single day in Israel's history, said he would complete the Israel Defense Forces' inquiries into Oct. 7 and strengthen the IDF's readiness for security challenges.

It was not immediately clear who would replace Halevi, who said he would transfer the IDF command to a yet-to-be-named successor.