Built in just days as COVID-19 cases spiked in Wuhan in early 2020, the Huoshenshan Hospital was once celebrated as a symbol of the Chinese city's fight against the virus that first emerged there.
The hospital now stands empty, hidden behind more recently built walls — faded like most traces of the pandemic as locals move on and officials discourage discussion of it.
On January 23, 2020, with the then-unknown virus spreading, Wuhan sealed itself off for 76 days, ushering in China's zero-COVID era of strict travel and health controls and foreshadowing the global disruption yet to come.
