Los Angeles officials told most wildfire evacuees on Thursday to stay away from their homes for at least another week as emergency responders remove toxic waste from incinerated neighborhoods and cut off electricity and gas lines posing a hazard amid the ruins.

Landslides further endangered the devastated hillsides, where leveled structures no longer hold earth in place and water from fire hoses and broken pipes has saturated the ground, adding more stress and heartache to people suffering the worst natural disaster in Los Angeles history.

With wildfires burning for a 10th day, firefighters expressed relief over withstanding recent red-flag conditions of high desert winds and low humidity without either of the two monster fires growing.