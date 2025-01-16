Members of the St. Helena Fire Department have battled devastating fires in Northern California. Last Thursday, they rolled into Los Angeles at 2 a.m. to assist in the southern part of the state.

One of their white fire trucks stood out among the many red ones parked in the shadow of the famous Rose Bowl football stadium, which has become a base camp that provides support and camaraderie for hundreds of firefighters and emergency workers helping combat the Palisades and Eaton fires.

"They come for us," said St. Helena fire engineer Martin Macias. "All of these departments came up for our fires."