Five days after an inferno razed Pacific Palisades in California, Maya Lieberman is desperate to find somewhere to live. But unscrupulous landlords who are jacking up prices are making it hard.
"The price gouging is going haywire, it's obscene," the 50-year-old stylist said.
"I can't find anywhere for us to go."
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.