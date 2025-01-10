The Israeli military has placed new restrictions on media coverage of soldiers on active combat duty amid growing concern over the risk of legal action being taken against reservists traveling abroad.

The move came after an Israeli reservist vacationing in Brazil left the country abruptly when a Brazilian judge ordered federal police to open an investigation following allegations from a pro-Palestinian group that he had committed war crimes while serving in the Gaza Strip.

Under the new rules, media interviewing soldiers of the rank of colonel and under cannot display their full names or faces, similar to the rules that already exist for pilots and members of special forces units, Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesperson, told reporters.