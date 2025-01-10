Before it suffered the deadliest crash in South Korea's history, budget airline Jeju Air was moving fast: racking up record passenger numbers and flying its aircraft more than domestic rivals and many of its global peers, data shows.
The high "utilization rate" of Jeju Air's planes — the number of hours they fly in a day — is not problematic in itself, experts say, but it means scheduling enough time for required maintenance is crucial.
Authorities have suggested a bird strike contributed to the accident, but as part of their probe into the incident aboard Boeing 737-800, police have raided the airlines' Seoul office to seize documents related to the operation and maintenance of the plane.
