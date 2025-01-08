More than 400 people trapped by a strong earthquake in the foothills of the Himalayas have been rescued, Chinese officials have said, while over 30,000 residents have been relocated as the search for survivors entered a second day on Wednesday.

The epicenter of Tuesday's magnitude 6.8 quake, one of the region's most powerful tremors in recent years, was located in Tingri, in China's Tibet region, about 80 kilometers north of Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain. It also shook buildings in neighboring Nepal, Bhutan and India.

Twenty-four hours after the temblor struck, survivors trapped under rubble will have endured a night in subzero temperatures and be at risk of succumbing to hypothermia and dehydration.